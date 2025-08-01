Updated WWE Smackdown lineup

Tonight on WWE SmackDown:
* Cody Rhodes and John Cena to come face to face one last time before SummerSlam
* Giulia vs. Zelina Vega | Women’s United States Championship Match
* Jimmy Uso battles Talla Tonga on the SmackDown before SummerSlam
* Legado del Fantasma’s AAA Tag Team Championship Open Challenge
* Damian Priest collides with Aleister Black
