Two titles matches official for AEW’s Forbidden Door

– Kazuchika Okada will make his first defense of the AEW Unified Championship against Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door.

#ForbiddenDoor PPV

London

Sunday, 8/24! AEW Unified Championship

Kazuchika Okada vs Swerve Strickland@RainmakerXOkada wants revenge on @SwerveConfident for costing his friends @YoungBucks their EVP titles at All In,

Swerve wants Okada's title! Okada vs Swerve

LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/mcUxw6EYhk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2025

– Athena will cash in her title shot against Toni Storm at Forbidden Door.

ROH Women’s World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG has chosen the perfect time and place to execute her guaranteed title shot, at AEW x NJPW #ForbiddenDoor! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/4mKpfjF1QL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2025