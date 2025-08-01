Two titles matches official for AEW’s Forbidden Door

– Kazuchika Okada will make his first defense of the AEW Unified Championship against Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door.
London
Sunday, 8/24!
AEW Unified Championship
Kazuchika Okada vs Swerve Strickland@RainmakerXOkada wants revenge on @SwerveConfident for costing his friends @YoungBucks their EVP titles at All In,
Swerve wants Okada's title!
Okada vs Swerve
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2025
– Athena will cash in her title shot against Toni Storm at Forbidden Door.
ROH Women’s World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG has chosen the perfect time and place to execute her guaranteed title shot, at AEW x NJPW #ForbiddenDoor!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2025