Two titles matches official for AEW’s Forbidden Door

Steve Gerweck
– Kazuchika Okada will make his first defense of the AEW Unified Championship against Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door.

Athena will cash in her title shot against Toni Storm at Forbidden Door.

