Two title matches set for TNA Emergence

– At TNA Emergence, it will be Moose taking on Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship.

BREAKING: @WWENXT's @_trickwilliams defends the TNA World Championship against @TheMooseNation on Friday, August 15 at #TNAEmergence streaming LIVE on TNA+ from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. Get tickets: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 pic.twitter.com/AtssMDtMUP — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 1, 2025

– A match made Official for TNA Emergence it will be Leon Slater defending The TNA X-Division Championship against Cedrick Alexander.

BREAKING: @LEONSLATER_ defends the TNA X Division Championship against @CedricAlexander on Friday, August 15 at #TNAEmergence streaming LIVE on TNA+ from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. Get tickets: https://t.co/LoHD9RgGqz WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+:… pic.twitter.com/Vt9U0nxFM8 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 1, 2025