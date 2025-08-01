Two more teams advance in the AEW Tag Team title eliminator tournament

FTR advanced to the AEW Tag Team title eliminator tournament final after they defeated the Bang Bang Gang last night on Collision.

The former champions now await the winners of the other semi final match, which will take place on Wednesday during Dynamite, between Brody King and Bandido vs The Young Bucks.

King and Bandido defeated Gates of Agony in the opening match of last night’s Collision to advance to the semi final.

The eliminator tournament winners battle The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW Tag Team titles at Forbidden Door later this month.

