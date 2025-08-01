Triple H expresses gratitude toward President’s Council, First Men’s WWE ID Champion crowned

– Cappuccino Jones becomes the first ever Men’s WWE ID Champion. After the match, Jones is presented the title as he celebrates with WWE HOFer X-Pac. As previously noted, Kylie Rae defeats Zayda Steel and Zara Zakher to become the first ever WWE ID Women’s Champion.

– Triple H expressed deep gratitude for being named to the President’s Council on Physical Fitness, calling it an honor beyond words. He shared that fitness has been a lifelong passion that shaped his personal and professional success. He praised the Council as a way to inspire youth to lead healthier lives and thanked Donald Trump, J.D. Vance, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and others for their trust.

Stephanie McMahon added her support, saying she’s proud of Triple H and noted he’s been passionate about the Council since early in their marriage, applauding his dedication to helping kids succeed.

