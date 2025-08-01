TrillerTV and Good Brothers Team Up for New Wrestling Reality Series

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Distribution Deal Covers TALKNSHOP PRESENTS: Lariato Pro

Los Angeles, CA: TrillerTV expands its pro wrestling content with the exclusive and behind-the-scenes reality series TALKNSHOP PRESENTS: Lariato Pro. The series comes from wrestling veterans and fan favorites, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, collectively known as The Good Brothers. The first episode debuts Saturday, August 2, 2025 at 8pm ET on TrillerTV+, with new episodes airing every other Saturday.

The series showcases The Good Brothers’ unique brand of wrestling, unmistakable humor, and charisma that has made them household names in the industry. Wrestling fans will get an insider’s all-access pass to the wild world of independent wrestling in a way they’ve never seen before. Fans will have a front-row seat to all the action in and out of the ring, and then get to witness the hustle, chaos and brotherhood that happens behind the ropes.

The series will be loud, proud and totally unfiltered. With appearances from rising stars and wrestling legends, the madness of Southern indie wrestling will be on full display and on TrillerTV+, the premium digital brand for live sports and entertainment. TrillerTV offers the best pay-per-view events, special bundles and exclusive content that fans of combat sports and pro wrestling desire.

More info here:

https://www.trillertv.com/article/good-brothers-wrestling-lariato-pro-series/