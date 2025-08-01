Summerslam stage (photo), likely next NXT call ups, first WWE ID Women’s champion crowned, more

– WWE Summerslam stage at MetLife Stadium:

– Ethan Page and Ricky Saints are still on the WWE main roster radar as far as the next call-ups, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Kylie Rae is the first-ever WWE ID Women’s Champion:

Kylie Rae defeated Zayda Steel & Zara Zakher with a Submission.

– Sources indicate that El Grande Americano is poised to become a significant competitor within AAA and will not be portrayed in a comedic capacity.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)