SpongeBob meets Iyo Sky (video), WWE considering using AAA as a developmental territory

– Iyo Sky meets SpongeBob:

SpongeBob really hit the pic.twitter.com/SESfpy8qFh — WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2025

– WWE reportedly wants to use AAA as developmental.

“They want it to be a different style than NXT or WWE because they’re trying to market it as something different for the American audience. But they want the wrestlers to all learn American style, learn to do English promos, because the idea is AAA, in their minds, is going to be akin to NXT Europe, NXT UK, where you have stuff, you have shows, but the goal is to get these guys to NXT and later WWE…

“They are going to open a Performance Center in Mexico. The idea right now is not to have an arena in the Performance Center, but just a Performance Center where they take independent wrestlers, young guys who they feel have a lot of promise on the independent scene, and try to teach them American style, AAA style, promos, character development, all of those things. They are going to have American instructors and Mexican instructors. The Mexican coaches are going to have to go to Orlando to learn how they do it in WWE so they teach them how they want them to do it in WWE.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)