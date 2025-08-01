Nikki Bella reveals breast implant injury from Raw tag match

On the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella revealed that she suffered a breast implant injury during Raw.

Nikki said that she had to go to the doctor this week to get it checked out because her implant moved.

The injury occurred when Piper Niven dropped an elbow on Nikki during their eight-woman tag match.

“It’s been hard to laugh and cough, but it’s okay. We’re going to get it fixed one day.” Nikki said. “I told the doctor, I go, newly divorced, so the minute the boots are hung up, I’m coming back to you, and we’re going to make these girls look real good because these girls are going to get some action in the future, and that can’t look like that,”

Her sister said that there is a little difference but it’s not that bad.

“They still look hot,” Nikki said of her boobs, with Brie saying that it reminded her of breastfeeding when one gets bigger than the other!

