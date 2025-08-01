Naomi pays respect to Michael Jackson, Charlotte Flair interviewed on a roller coaster (video)

– Women’s World Champion Naomi pays tribute to Michael Jackson:

Charlotte Flair was interviewed on a roller coaster thanks to Alexa Bliss. She was asked who her great rival was and she said Becky Lynch. Then she was asked if she would win more championships then her Dad (Ric Flair) and John Cena. She responded with absolutely.

Source: Netflix Roller Coaster

