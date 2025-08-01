Naomi pays respect to Michael Jackson, Charlotte Flair interviewed on a roller coaster (video)

– Women’s World Champion Naomi pays tribute to Michael Jackson:

“'Cause this is thriller, thriller night

And no one's gonna save you

From the beast about to strike

You know it's thriller, thriller night

You're fighting for your life inside a killer, thriller, ow” pic.twitter.com/eycsbfoUOT — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) July 29, 2025

Charlotte's interview on a rollercoaster, she's so cute!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgAY1vsTGE — 仿生女同能梦见电子Charlotte吗 (@charandrhea) July 31, 2025

– Charlotte Flair was interviewed on a roller coaster thanks to Alexa Bliss. She was asked who her great rival was and she said Becky Lynch. Then she was asked if she would win more championships then her Dad (Ric Flair) and John Cena. She responded with absolutely.

Source: Netflix Roller Coaster