Kyle Fletcher comments after winning TNT title, WWE show disappears, Tiffy milestone, Mone returning

– Mercedes Mone returns to Dynamite on Wednesday:
Cleveland, OH
LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max
This Wednesday, 8/6!
"8 Belts" Mercedes Moné Returns LIVE!
After adding yet another championship to her belt collection overseas, @MercedesVarnado makes her return to Wednesday Night Dynamite, LIVE THIS WEDNESDAY!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2025
– Kyle Fletcher via X:
ALWAYS DESTINED FOR GREATNESS#ANDNEW
— Kyle Fletcher カイル・フレッチャー (@kylefletcherpro) August 1, 2025
– It appears WWE Speed is gone. They haven’t been taping new episodes and the titles have been forgotten. The deal with X probably expired. Whether it will be renewed or brought back isn’t clear.
(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)
– Tiffany Stratton is the longest reigning champion in WWE right now. Stratton has been Women’s Champion for 209 days.