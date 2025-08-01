Kyle Fletcher comments after winning TNT title, WWE show disappears, Tiffy milestone, Mone returning

Steve Gerweck
– Mercedes Mone returns to Dynamite on Wednesday:

Kyle Fletcher via X:

– It appears WWE Speed is gone. They haven’t been taping new episodes and the titles have been forgotten. The deal with X probably expired. Whether it will be renewed or brought back isn’t clear.

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

Tiffany Stratton is the longest reigning champion in WWE right now. Stratton has been Women’s Champion for 209 days.

