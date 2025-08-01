Kyle Fletcher comments after winning TNT title, WWE show disappears, Tiffy milestone, Mone returning

– Mercedes Mone returns to Dynamite on Wednesday:

#AEWDynamite

Cleveland, OH

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max

This Wednesday, 8/6! "8 Belts" Mercedes Moné Returns LIVE! After adding yet another championship to her belt collection overseas, @MercedesVarnado makes her return to Wednesday Night Dynamite, LIVE THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/KWG0oX2ddq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2025

– Kyle Fletcher via X:

– It appears WWE Speed is gone. They haven’t been taping new episodes and the titles have been forgotten. The deal with X probably expired. Whether it will be renewed or brought back isn’t clear.

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Tiffany Stratton is the longest reigning champion in WWE right now. Stratton has been Women’s Champion for 209 days.