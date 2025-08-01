Tony Khan says AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship plans are on hold due to injuries:

“I have a bunch of people I would like to get involved in a women’s tag team tournament, potentially. There has been so much injury in the women’s division, and as the person who put together the Women’s Casino Gauntlet, I wish that we had come out of it healthier. A quarter of the people in the match got knocked out of the match and out of action indefinitely. So we had one match where I lost 25% of the roster in one match.

— I would really like to have just mentioning people on the women’s roster, not all necessarily for the tag team tournament, but to have a full roster competing for the Women’s World Championship, the TBS Championship, and potentially Tag Team Championships, because I would like to do AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships.

— I have the belts. I’ve made the belts. They exist, but I will put them into play when we are able to put the very best full roster forward to have great action with competition for all the championships.”

(source: Interview with WGN Radio)