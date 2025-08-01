Jim Ross has high praise for a female AEW performer, Tony Khan asked about violence in AEW

– Jim Ross (via JR Grilling) offers high praise to Athena:

“She made sure she got herself over, she worked hard. So, happy for her. She’s busted her ass, no doubt about that and I got plenty of time for folks like that.

She works hard, does a hell of a job, and she was a big addition to — she was one of the main reasons that All In Texas was such a success. Players like her that had the opportunity to perform at a top level, and she did.”

– Tony Khan when asked if there’s any push back from television and pay-per-view partners on violence in AEW:

“No, everybody has been really supportive. As long as we keep having great shows and keep delivering great shows for the fans, I think everybody is really happy. No, I’ve never had any questions about that, especially on pay-per-view, there is never any kind of restriction for anything like that.

On TV, the network has always been supportive of having hard-hitting action and these really brutal fights. It’s a big part of what AEW is; great matches and wrestlers beating the hell out of each other. That’s a big part of AEW and TBS and TNT have always supported it.“

(source: Q101Chicago)