Jelly Roll suffers injury while training for the ring, new WWE theme music, Carmelo Hayes note, more

– Jelly Roll: “Listen man, that wrestling is fake stuff gotta go out the door. There is no fake way to land on a piece of plywood in front of 60,000 people.”

“There is no fake way to go over a cable rope. I broke my pinky week one of training.” (via GetUpESPN)

Becky Lynch will soon debut her new WWE theme music by The Wonder Years

– Happy 31st Birthday to Carmelo Hayes

– Start time for Summerslam:

