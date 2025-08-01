HHH on the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against McMahon, Styles says this could be his final Summerslam

– Triple H (via The Sports Agents podcast) on the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against his father in law and former WWE owner Vince McMahon:
“All we can do is move forward, for us as a company and creative.
And allegations are allegations, right?
It’s a complicated relationship for anybody in life.
Nobody is perfect.
But accusations are made and that’s a whole legal thing separate from what we do.”
– From the Summerslam kickoff show:
“This might be my last SummerSlam”
AJ STYLES ABOUT TO RETIRE SOON #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/Ycj5kvUaFY
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) August 1, 2025
