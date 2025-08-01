Dominik Mysterio says he will remain champion

AJ Styles appears at the WWE Summerslam kickoff show. He is quickly asked by Cole about his return to TNA. He says he is grateful and discusses the relationship between WWE and TNA. He is then asked about going after the Intercontinental Championship and the importance. Styles says this “may” be his last Summer Slam and he is prepared to tear the house down. Cole asks Styles about “Dirty” Dom Mysterio.

As Styles was going to answer, Dom’s music hits. Cole asks Dom about the Ladder match between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. Dom says he is a 20 year vet and will continue to remain champ. Dom says facts don’t matter and Dom is the greatest Mysterio. Styles tells Dom that “Unc” is going to straighten him out.