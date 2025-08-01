Chelsea Green upset Women’s U.S. Championship is not on WWE SummerSlam, Aleister Black note

– Aleister Black (via The ringerwrestling) addresses claims that he did not want to be in AEW or take losses:

“It becomes this thing where people want to desperately have a narrative. ‘He never wanted to be in AEW.’ That’s completely false. That’s absolutely not true. I had a great time in AEW. I had a lot of fun. Did I do everything that I wanted to do? No, but that’s okay. At the end of the day, that’s not my company and I don’t have any say.

It’s the same way, ‘He didn’t want to lay down for people.’ If you really think that I have so much pull in the company that I can say who I’m not going up against or lay down against, you think I’m not going to vouch for myself or put myself in the main events? You think I’m going to politic, ‘I’m not going to lay down for this person.’ It doesn’t make sense.”

– Chelsea Green says she is upset that the Women’s United States Championship is not on WWE SummerSlam:

“It definitely makes me upset. I feel like I really put in work with that title. When I first got that title, I did not stop working. I won it before Christmas, I worked through Christmas and literally every single day until I dropped the title. So, it does make me upset. I feel like I laid the groundwork for this title to mean something and unfortunately we’ve taken a step back from that but that’s not the girls fault.

I do make sure that every time Giulia shows up at TV, I hype her up. She should still feel amazing for holding that title, whether it’s being used on TV and being defended or not. I do feel like we could do more with it.”

(source: @ringerwrestling)