Bully Ray defeats Zilla Fatu for the HOG Crowl Jewel Championship in a tables match after help from Ricochet pic.twitter.com/93Yjs66LUl — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) August 2, 2025

Bully Ray defeated Zilla Fatu in a Tables Match at HOG Intensity with help from Ricochet to become the new House Of Glory Crown Jewel Champion.

Bully Ray bullied Fatu in to making the main event a tables match which turned into everyone (the ref and Ricochet) vs. Zilla.