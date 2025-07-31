WWE News and Notes

– Triple H (via WWE Unreal) says he considers Rhea Ripley to be his female version of Stone Cold Steve Austin in WWE:

“I can tell you right now…you are just the best at this”

– The Rock (via WWE Unreal) believes that ‘The Final Boss’ is the greatest heel pro-wrestling has ever seen.

– Smackdown preview for tomorrow:

* John Cena & Cody Rhodes in the house

* Damian Priest vs Aleister Black

* Giulia (C) vs Zelina Vega for the women’s United States Title is official for tomorrow’s SmackDown

– CM Punk, Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY and Nikki Bella from this week’s WWE Raw