WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
260

Triple H (via WWE Unreal) says he considers Rhea Ripley to be his female version of Stone Cold Steve Austin in WWE:

“I can tell you right now…you are just the best at this”

– The Rock (via WWE Unreal) believes that ‘The Final Boss’ is the greatest heel pro-wrestling has ever seen.

– Smackdown preview for tomorrow:
* John Cena & Cody Rhodes in the house
* Damian Priest vs Aleister Black
* Giulia (C) vs Zelina Vega for the women’s United States Title is official for tomorrow’s SmackDown

CM Punk, Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY and Nikki Bella from this week’s WWE Raw

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here