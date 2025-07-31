WWE News and Notes

– Triple H (via WWE Unreal) says he considers Rhea Ripley to be his female version of Stone Cold Steve Austin in WWE:
“I can tell you right now…you are just the best at this”
– The Rock (via WWE Unreal) believes that ‘The Final Boss’ is the greatest heel pro-wrestling has ever seen.
– Smackdown preview for tomorrow:
* John Cena & Cody Rhodes in the house
* Damian Priest vs Aleister Black
* Giulia (C) vs Zelina Vega for the women’s United States Title is official for tomorrow’s SmackDown
Can @ZelinaVegaWWE regain the Women's #USTitle from @giulia0221g this Friday on #SmackDown?
NEWARK
️ https://t.co/sle5vurKUz pic.twitter.com/9Rr7bhQABR
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2025
– CM Punk, Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY and Nikki Bella from this week’s WWE Raw
#wwe pic.twitter.com/S6JvIcPyAL
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) July 31, 2025