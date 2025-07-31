Thunder Rosa: “I got some time off”

Following the 2025 AEW All In: Texas PPV event, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that Thunder Rosa is dealing with an undisclosed injury. In a video published to her YouTube channel, Rosa noted that she is taking time off…

“Hello, Thunder Army. This is the wrap of this All In extravaganza, because it was an extravaganza. Definitely was a lot of work. It was a mission accomplished, and you guys were, again, a big part of it. Now I deserve a well, well, well-earned resting time. Yeah, resting. Time off. Who knows?”

“The weekend was long. Today was All In. I didn’t get the results that I wanted… and I got some time off. To be continued.”

(quotes: Corey Brennan)