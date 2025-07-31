The world lost “Rowdy” Roddy Piper ten years ago today

Kitty Toombs remembers her husband Rowdy Roddy Piper 10 years of his passing!
Remembering you Roddy on this 10th year of you passing. I ran across a letter I wrote you in 1996 when you were in Indonesia filming Last to Surrender. The words ring true still for me.
Always and forever ~Kitty
(Pic of our family 1997)
(Pic of Roddy in our Hollywood apartment… pic.twitter.com/iu3XP3alkf
Teal Piper via X:
A decade gone today and the silence of your absence is still deafening. #riprowdyroddypiper pic.twitter.com/WVmvtUoZpU
#OnThisDayInWWE 10 years ago:
Rowdy Roddy Piper dies, aged 61
There's a 10 bell salute to Hot Rod on Raw a few days later
This is heartbreakingly only a couple of weeks after Dusty's death, at 69 pic.twitter.com/NbaXEIxwqq
