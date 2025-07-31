The War Raiders to fight at Bloodsport XIV

Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders will be in singles action at the upcoming Bloodsport XIV event on Saturday, August 2 during SummerSlam weekend.

It was Josh Barnett who made the announcement on X.

“WAR is coming to Bloodsport. Ivar. Erik. The War Raiders are looking to conquer new ground…or die trying. The War Raiders are coming to Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport,” he wrote.

WWE’s working relationship with Barnett’s brand has seen many WWE Superstars participate on his shows and Natalya, Pete Dunne, and Charlie Dempsey will also be part of this event.

Bloodsport XIV takes place from the Williams Center in Rutherford, New Jersey at 1PM ET. It airs live on TrillerTV.

*BLOODSPORT UPDATE* WWE Superstars THE WAR RAIDERS make their GCW debut this SATURDAY at Bloodsport! Plus:

Pete Dunne vs Jon Gresham

Masha Slamovich vs Nattie Neidhart

Jordan Blade vs Janai Kai

Sat 8/2 – 1PM

Sat 8/2 – 1PM pic.twitter.com/WGXNgO4P72 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 31, 2025

