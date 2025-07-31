Lex Luger thanks Hulk Hogan, Charlotte Flair training with NXT talent (video)

– Lex Luger thanks the Hulkster:
This one really hit me. Needed some time to process it all. Thank you Hulkster for all you did for me and so many others. My heartfelt prayers and condolences for your family and closest friends.
I will see you again in heaven my friend. Save me a ringside seat ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FMaQBJrYCw
— Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) July 31, 2025
– Charlotte Flair training with Ava, Lexus King & Uriah Connors:
It’s in OUR BLOOD. pic.twitter.com/ExlidHxIVU
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 30, 2025
Same time baby girl… killed it today https://t.co/KZUtBtYRoM
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 30, 2025
pressure makes diamonds pic.twitter.com/QxEvpwGYUs
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 30, 2025