Kyle Fletcher captures the TNT title

Kyle Fletcher is the new TNT Champion after defeating The Natural Dustin Rhodes in a Chicago Street Fight (16:43) on Thursday Night’s edition of AEW Collision.

Match was almost stopped after Fletcher took the screwdriver and put it in Dustin’s Leg, Kyle won with his gamengiri and brainbuster combo.

The era of "The Protostar" @KyleFletcherPro as TNT Champion has begun! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/IeS1Do3Yhg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2025

"This is the GREATEST TNT Champion the world will ever see!" Exclusive first words from @TheDonCallis and the NEW TNT Champion, 'The ProtoStar' @kylefletcherpro, after Fletcher's violent victory on #AEWCollision. pic.twitter.com/8EKSBOd1TU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2025