Kyle Fletcher captures the TNT title

Steve Gerweck
Kyle Fletcher is the new TNT Champion after defeating The Natural Dustin Rhodes in a Chicago Street Fight (16:43) on Thursday Night’s edition of AEW Collision.

Match was almost stopped after Fletcher took the screwdriver and put it in Dustin’s Leg, Kyle won with his gamengiri and brainbuster combo.

