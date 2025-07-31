Jimmy Hart on how Hulk Hogan was “devastated” by the negative crowd reaction

Jimmy Hart opened up about how Hulk Hogan was “devastated” by the negative crowd reaction he received at WWE Raw in Los Angeles earlier this year. Hart said he was nervous heading into the appearance, especially because “he had a Trump-Vance t-shirt on, which he did some pre-publicity, right?” Hart remembered telling Hogan, “Wow… blue state, red state.”

When they landed in LA, the tension was clear. “We get out, man, we go, and all of a sudden I hear a few of the people like, ‘Booo.’ I’m going, ‘You know what, this doesn’t feel right.’” Hogan, trying to stay positive, told him, “Jimmy, don’t worry about it.” But the boos kept coming. Hart explained, “You can have 500 people cheering you and one person booing you, but I’ll be darned if that one person booing don’t end up outshining the 500 cheering… it’s a little bit more boos than anything.”

The reaction clearly hit Hogan hard. “But that devastated him,” Hart admitted. Backstage, Hogan questioned what went wrong, and Hart responded, “Hulk, it’s simple, blue state, red state. Boom.” Hart tried to stay lighthearted, joking, “I felt like I was managing the Hart Foundation against the British Bulldogs or the Killer Bees or somebody… I’m waving that boy, they booed. I’m like, ‘Yeah!’”

Still, Hart emphasized how much it weighed on Hogan: “That bothered him because of that.” Things were better the following week in Texas, where Hogan was cheered, but “that always bothered him. It sure did.”

Despite the reaction, Hogan stood firm on his beliefs. According to Hart, “He said, ‘Jimmy, I have to do it. I think this is the right thing.’”

