Jim Cornette on Vince McMahon’s driving, Rhodes on his rivalry with Cena, Bianca Belair update

– Jim Cornette comments on Vince McMahon’s driving:

The long list of people who would refuse to ride with Vince driving included me and Jim Ross, who told him "I love my children and want to see them again". https://t.co/jbd1ARSjfU — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 30, 2025

– Cody Rhodes appeared on ESPN’s First Take this morning to promote this weekend’s first-ever two night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium and his upcoming Street Fight against John Cena for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

Rhodes said the rivalry is pretty even but it’s all about getting the title back. Importantly, Rhodes noted “I don’t think John Cena can beat me any day in a street fight”.

– Bianca Belair is expected to be cleared for action this upcoming week and could appear as soon as the SmackDown following SummerSlam on 8/9, reports @Wrestlevotes. She won’t be cleared ahead of this weekend.