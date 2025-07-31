Jade Cargill has a message for the haters, Triple H speaks at the White House (video)

– Jade Cargill (via Busted Open Radio) goes off on haters who claim she’s terrible in the ring and being protected in WWE.

“I can care less what they think. I know who I am. I know what I’m capable of and I think people just rush things so quick these days. Regardless…I can go out there and deliver a great match.

People are going to pinpoint something. They’re going to find something, something, something because of who I am, and how I’ve been delivered, how quick I grew up in this game, who I have supporting me, how I look, that I don’t need this career.”

– As previously noted, Triple H was scheduled to be at the White House today for President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order re-establishing the Presidential Fitness Test.

"I look forward to the opportunity to help make our youth healthy, help get them engaged in sports & let them learn what it takes to be successful in life." – Triple H pic.twitter.com/yrs9PSF2Nv — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 31, 2025