Hulk Hogan was working on a Netflix documentary, Dominik Mysterio-AAA note

– Hulk Hogan was actively working on a Netflix documentary about his life and career at the time of his passing. The project, which had been kept under wraps, was being made in partnership with WWE and will still be released despite his sudden death. “People will see a side of him they haven’t seen before,” said sources involved, emphasizing that Hogan had been fully participating in the process.

The documentary has reportedly been in development since 2024 and includes over 20 hours of previously unseen sit-down interviews with Hogan, along with an additional 30 hours of footage already filmed. While filming remains ongoing, the production will now need to be reworked due to Hogan’s death at age 71.

There’s currently no release date set, but filmmakers are moving forward, including shooting Hogan’s tribute segment during Friday’s WWE SmackDown to include in the final cut.

(Source: CNN)

– WWE is seriously contemplating the possibility of having Dominik Mysterio hold the AAA Mega Championship. The prospect of AAA’s leading champion appearing regularly on Netflix is reportedly attractive to all parties concerned, reports @WrestleVotes.