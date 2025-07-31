Florida to honor Hulk Hogan, Cody Rhodes on the backstage rule broken by Bron Breakker

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared this Friday, August 1, as “Hulk Hogan in Florida Day.” Flags at the Capitol and in Pinellas County will be flown at half-staff. The Governor’s office called Hogan a “true Floridian through and through” whose “larger-than-life personality will be missed.

In honor of a great Floridian, Hulk Hogan, we are lowering the flags at the capitol and in Pinellas County tomorrow. Additionally, I am officially declaring tomorrow, August 1st, 2025, as "Hulk Hogan Day" in Florida. Rest in peace, brother. pic.twitter.com/Np5uRZucTa — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 31, 2025

– Cody Rhodes recently spoke about an unspoken backstage rule that Bron Breakker accidentally broke. He explained the daily routine of signing autographs before WWE shows, saying, “Every night, if you’re doing pretty well, they give you a stack of 8x10s. It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before. If you ever watch John [Cena], myself, CM Punk does it as well. Hundreds of 8x10s that you gotta get signed before doors.” During this process, focus is key, and Cody noted, “So once you’re in stride, a misdemeanor is to come up and try to talk or shake that person’s hand once they’re in stride.”

According to Cody, Bron Breakker made that exact mistake. “And we’ve got a newbie who’s gonna be a huge star and that’s Bron Breakker, one of the famous Steiner family. Dude comes up, headlocks you, puts you in a hug, real touchy.” Cody labeled the move inappropriate timing, saying, “That’s a no. That’s a crime. I’m in the midst of this. That’s a crime.”

Source: Hot Ones