Charlie Dempsey’s Bloodsport XIV opponent announced, Jacques Rougeau talks bankruptcy

NXT’s Charlie Dempsey will face Dominic Garrini at Bloodsport this Saturday. The GCW-promoted show is set for a 1 PM start time in Rutherford, New Jersey, in concert with WWE SummerSlam weekend and will air on Triller+.

– Former WWE star Jacques Rougeau opened up about major struggles, including bankruptcy and his partner’s cancer battle. Reflecting on past confidence, he said, “There’s never going to be hard days! That money is always going to come in.” But the pandemic changed everything: “When COVID hit… they closed all the venues down.” With no shows or income, he took a loan. Things worsened when his partner, Nathalie, was diagnosed with cancer. “The cancer is bad, but the chemotherapy is worse,” he said. He stopped working to care for her: “I just took care of my lady.”

Later, his Wrestling Academy lost money for three years. “So now I was down like $70,000. So just about last week… I went bankrupt.” He clarified, “I never screwed anybody over,” and said public support followed. Despite setbacks, he remains hopeful: “The most important thing is to get back up.” With his partner in remission, Rougeau declared, “I’m definitely going to get back on my feet!”

Source: Wrestling Life with Ben Veal