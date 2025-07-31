7/31/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Jon Moxley opens Collision calls out Darby Allin, who appears in the crowd. Jon is sick of waiting and leaves to go find Darby.

– Brodido making their entrance for the World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament.

(1) Brodido defeated G.O.A. and advanced in the tournament and will now face the Young Bucks.

– Don Callis wants Shane Taylor to take out Sky Flight.

– Kyle O’Reilly seems to be stuck in a hardplace, Roderick Strong questions Kyle about working with the Conglomeration, Kyle says it’s a lifestyle and wants them to go party together but Strong doesn’t react, they all slowly leave Kyle by himself until Kyle walks in circles and then leaves the direction Roderick Strong went.

– Darby Allin found Jon Moxley before Jon could find him, Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir exited out of a door, then it slams shut, and Darby took out Jon Moxley and takes him into the shadows.

(2) Kris Statlander defeated her opponent, Lena Kross, by Submission.

Willow Nightingale then came out for her match, cutting off Kris’ post match celebration.

(3) Thekla defeated Willow Nightingale and was heavily booed. The triangle of madness attacked, but also so did Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, Queen Aminata and TayJay came out to help Willow Nightingale.

– Swerve Strickland seems to challenge Kazuchika Okada to a Unified Championship Match at AEW NJPW ForbiddenDoor Don Callis accepts.

– Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn enter with “Cardblade” and “Cardboard Colten”

(4) FTR defeated The Bang Bang Gang and advanced to the Finals of the World Tag Team Championship Eliminator tournament.

– Athena says she’s going to sign her contract at ForbiddenDoor London “when I activate, nobodies going to stop me”

– Rush ran out the clock for the open challenge and continued to attack Max Caster after the match.

– Jetspeed and AR Fox came down to the ring to assist Max Caster and fought with LFI to the backstage, Max showed he was OK after the beating by raising his fist.

– MJF VS Mark Briscoe, “8 Belts” Mercedes Mone Returns Live, next week on AEW Dynamite.

(5) Sky Flight defeated Shane Taylor Promotions.

– Darby Allin tried throwing Jon Moxley over the fire escape but was stopped and taken away by Security.

– Dustin Rhodes gets his old The Natural theme song for his entrance in the Chicago Street Fight, he used it in WCW.

(6) Kyle Fletcher beats Dustin Rhodes in a Chicago Street Fight to become The NEW TNT Champion.