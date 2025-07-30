WWE pays its third and final tribute to Hulk Hogan on NXT

WWE paid its third and final tribute to Hulk Hogan on NXT last night.

The show opened with all the NXT and WWE Performance Center athletes in and surrounding the ring with the rest of the PC audience standing in the background.

From Shawn Michaels to Matt Bloom to Terry Taylor, all the champions, referees, and everyone in between stood in silence as a 10-bell salute rang.

The tribute video to the song Ordinary which played on Raw was replayed immediately following the conclusion of the salute and WWE cameras then cut to the live audience as everyone clapped after the video ended.

WWE ran Hulk Hogan tributes on Smackdown and Raw as well, inviting some of his closet friends to stand shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the WWE Superstars on stage.

