WWE News and Notes

– Karrion Kross opened up about his bond with Drew McIntyre, revealing that their friendship runs deep beyond what fans see on screen. “We were friends beforehand, and I’ve never actually publicly said this, but Drew is a very close friend of mine. I love him to death,” Kross shared, emphasizing the trust and loyalty between them. He even joked that if Drew ever called him in the middle of the night needing help, “I need you at this location with a shovel,” he wouldn’t hesitate—“I wouldn’t ask any questions. I would be there.”

Despite this strong personal connection, Kross acknowledged that their competitive spirit takes over once they step in the ring. “When there’s money on the line and there’s an opportunity to win a world title, our friendship goes out the window. We’re going to fight dirty and it’s every man for himself.” Still, outside of the squared circle, he considers Drew someone he leans on. “I love him to death and he’s a confidant of mine and when I need advice from a vet, as well as a close friend, I call Drew.”

(Source: The Pick)

– WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has been announced as the headline speaker at the inaugural TEDSports event in Indianapolis on September 9-11

(source: TEDSports)

– Blake Monroe posted:

– Poll results: Should WWE Evolution be an annual event?

Yes (60%, 212 Votes)

No (40%, 144 Votes)

Total Voters: 356