WWE forming an alternative plan for Summerslam, Sting on Hulk Hogan’s legacy

– Reports have noted that WWE are confident the situation will be resolved, but this hasn’t stopped the company from putting a backup plan in place, with TC of WrestleVotes noting that “wheels are in motion” for alternative plans in the event that Drew McIntyre can’t make the go-home episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam. How this will affect the SummerSlam match is currently unknown, but a ready-made replacement was revealed on Monday night as The Miz pitched to team with Logan Paul on August 2 if Drew McIntyre is unable to perform.

– Sting spoke about the legacy of Hulk Hogan (via Big Time Wrestling):

“Hulk means so much to me. I’m glad I got this opportunity to talk about it. This is my first opportunity to say that I love Hulk Hogan. I still love him. I’m going to miss him. He was a contributor to the wrestling industry as a whole like no one else. He brought everyone else up to new levels.

He brought Sting up to new levels. Sting-Hogan, we broke attendance records all over the United States. We had record-breaking pay-per-view buy rates. Nintendo games. When Hogan first came into WCW, some of the guys would say, ‘Man, don’t you feel like the office has you stepping aside for Hulk? I said, ‘No, I don’t feel like that at all. I feel like we have the King of Kings here. Hulk Hogan is going to help put butts in seats. We’re all going to make more money.

We’re all going to get better ratings. It’s going to be good all the way around.’ If you look at what he did, he transcended wrestling. He was the first.”