Woman involved in McMahon car crash releases a statement, Stratton on social media negativity

– Tiffany Stratton opened up about how she handles social media negativity, sharing that “I have a good support system. I have my family, my friends…” and that she often takes breaks by logging off. She admitted that “I really don’t go on Twitter that much…”, preferring TikTok instead. For her, “TikTok is like my safe space. There is no wrestling, it’s all just reality TV, trends, dances and stuff like that.” Because of this, she avoids constant scrolling, saying, “So I really don’t scroll that often.”

Source: Busted Open Radio

– The woman involved in Vince McMahon’s car crash said she’s lucky to have survived the incident.

She also claimed that McMahon was driving at 80–90 mph and was being followed by an unmarked state trooper.