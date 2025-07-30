Video: Nia Jax attacks Lash Legend on NXT

Nia Jax made an unannounced appearance on NXT last night and took out Lash Legend during her match against Fallon Henley.

Jax worked on Legend and then rolled her back in the ring where Henley performed her finisher for the pin. After the match, Jax continued with her attack on Legend and hit her with the Annihilator.

Legend eliminated Jax during the Evolution women’s battle royal so this was payback by Jax.

Reacting to her appearance, NXT General Manager Ava wrote, “@LinaFanene ??? just text me next time!”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996