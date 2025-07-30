Triple H on the reaction to WWE Unreal, Bianca Belair sees Ronda Rousey returning to WWE

– Triple H addressed the reaction to WWE Unreal, noting that the team took time to evaluate both “the positives and negatives.” He emphasized the importance of taking risks, stating, “You can’t be afraid to do something in life, you can’t be afraid that well somebody might criticize us.” In his view, criticism is part of the process, adding, “If we were afraid that people might criticize what we do, we wouldn’t be putting on a show every week.” He sees the behind-the-scenes exposure not as a drawback but as something that deepens appreciation for WWE, concluding, “You can look at it behind the scenes, no different than a sport, I think this just increases the respect level for what we do.”

Source: First Take

– Bianca Belair thinks Ronda Rousey could back in WWE one day:

“I mean, I always say with wrestling, anything can happen. People always, they come back, they come in, they leave, they come back. We have a Royal Rumble, which is like a jumpstart to the road to WrestleMania with 30 women inside the ring. We have surprise entrances. She may come back at a Royal Rumble one day, but right now she’s not in WWE, but she was here and she brought so many new eyes to the product. She was amazing and I don’t know, we might see her again one day.”

(source: @Dope_As_Usual)