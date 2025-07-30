Triple H and Alexa Bliss notes

– Alexa Bliss shared her thoughts on a possible future connection with the Wyatt Sicks, keeping things open-ended and hopeful. “I always have the same answer to this because I truly believe it,” she said, referencing the deep bond she had with Bray Wyatt. “Windham always said, ‘Alexa and I will always be connected and when it happens and when we reconnect, it’s gonna be something big.’

While there’s no confirmed plan, she’s open to the idea. “So, whether that’s with the Wyatt Sicks or something else, I don’t know. Maybe we get a different side of Charlotte (Flair). I don’t know. It’s WWE, you never know what’s going to happen.”

For now, she’s enjoying her current direction. “I think it would be something fun to explore at some point. Right now, I’m having a lot of fun tagging with Charlotte and seeing where that dynamic goes.” Despite new partnerships, Bray’s influence remains strong in her character. “But obviously, I’m still always going to have a piece of Bray with me with the jacket and the skirt and the character and just kinda keeping it in that same vein in case that doesn’t happen. I think it would be something really cool to see, but you never know.”

– Triple H defended WWE Unreal and its behind-the-scenes focus, pointing out how much things have changed in the internet era. “People didn’t know… what was going on behind-the-scenes” during the Hulk Hogan era, but now “you’ve got to hide [new talent] at a different airport… because the second you do, it’s everywhere.” He noted fans’ growing curiosity: “People that are fans… are just as fascinated with the behind-the-scenes… as they are seeing it take place.” As for backlash, he dismissed it, saying, “The people… complaining… are mostly the people that are already talking about it anyways.” They’re already discussing it on “podcasts… with their friends.” Triple H compared Unreal to F1’s Drive to Survive, suggesting it could hook new viewers: “These people seem fascinating… I want to see what the final product is.” His hope? “Hopefully that leads to them becoming WWE fans for life.”

