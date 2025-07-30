Solana: Once again exceeding market expectations, HashJ launches a new “Solana Mining” solution to help users seize a new round of computing power dividends.

July 30, 2025 · Singapore—Over the past week, Solana (SOL) has seen a surge in on-chain activity, with positive news from DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network), GameFi, and the payment sector, sending the price of SOL briefly exceeding $160. As a representative of high-performance blockchains, Solana’s consensus mechanism isn’t traditionally a mining mechanism. However, through staking incentives and the computing power needs of compatible networks, the broad concept of “Solana Mining” is being redefined by the market.

To meet user enthusiasm for participating in the Solana ecosystem, cloud computing platform HashJ announced full support for “Solana Mining” services, including staking, managed delegated mining, and PoW cloud mining on Solana-compatible chains (such as Solana forks). If you’re new to mining, you can register at www.hashj.net and receive $118 for a free mining trial.

Weekly News: Solana’s Ecosystem Explodes, On-Chain Applications Perform Impressively

According to data released by the Solana Foundation, as of July 29, 2025:

On-chain active addresses reached 16.8 million, a new high for the year;

DePIN projects such as Helium and Render are increasing their deployment, driving demand for on-chain computing power;

Visa is expanding its Solana-based stablecoin cross-border settlement channel;

Total NFT transactions on Solana increased by 42% month-over-month over the past seven days.

This not only signals Solana’s continued strength in the Web3 application layer, but also sends a strong signal about the demand for network security, validator nodes, and on-chain computing power, providing a new direction for “Solana Mining.”

What is Solana Mining? How can I participate on HashJ? Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum’s traditional Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining, Solana utilizes a hybrid PoH+PoS (Proof-of-History + Proof-of-Stake) mechanism. However, this doesn’t mean you can’t participate in the benefits of mining. The HashJ platform offers the following Solana mining services:

SOL Staking Cloud Delegation: Users stake their tokens on HashJ’s certified validator nodes and enjoy stable annualized returns;

Compatible with PoW Fork Chain Cloud Mining: Supports GPU/ASIC computing power allocation for Solana fork projects;

Node Hosting and Revenue Sharing Service: Participate in the Solana node operation profit-sharing plan without technical deployment;

Smart Revenue Scheduling: Automatically switches mining strategies based on network load and reward ratios to maximize returns.

HashJ Platform Advantages: Future-Proof Cloud Mining Infrastructure

HashJ is committed to providing multi-chain, multi-mode mining services to users worldwide. HashJ offers the following highlights for Solana mining:

No deployment, no maintenance: HashJ takes care of node operation and hardware maintenance, allowing users to focus on profitability.

New users receive a $100 cloud mining trial bonus and an $18 cash bonus.

Real-time profit display and complete transparency of the mining process. Accessible via web, iOS, and Android devices, allowing users to monitor their mining status anytime, anywhere. Highly secure account system, ensuring isolation between funds and computing power. Global access and operations available in multiple regions. Why is now the best time to participate in Solana mining? SOL prices have rebounded strongly: SOL has risen over 25% this month, driven by continued growth in blockchain gaming and payment. Annualized staking returns have stabilized between 6.5% and 8.2%. Compatible chains are developing rapidly, with some projects offering PoW compatibility. Node demand is expanding: To meet ecosystem expansion, the Solana network is encouraging more validators to join. HashJ has launched a limited-time “Solana Cloud Miner” event: rewards based on hashrate are awarded with bonus SOL packages. Conclusion: HashJ helps you easily participate in Solana’s future dividends. “Mining” is no longer limited to traditional hashrate wars; it is gradually transitioning to on-chain economic participation. Solana mining epitomizes this new era, and HashJ is the ideal gateway to it. Whether you’re a crypto novice or a seasoned investor seeking diversified investment paths, HashJ’s Solana mining solutions will open up a wider range of profit channels. Official Website: https://www.hashj.net App Download: Available for iOS and Android Business and Media Contacts: partnerships@hashj.com HashJ — Connect your blockchain future with cloud computing power, making Solana mining simple and efficient.