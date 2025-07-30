Linda Bollea breaks her silence over the death of Hulk Hogan

Linda Bollea, the ex-wife of Hulk Hogan, broke her silence on the death of her former husband in a post on Instagram.

Linda posted a photo of the two together last week, just days before he passed, writing “The good old days!”

Posting a statement on the same Instagram post, Linda said that it’s hard to know that he’s just gone now.

“I had no idea he would pass away this soon. We all really thought he would make a comeback! Big surprise. We are all devastated,” she said.

Linda said that his death is hitting her hard and she loved Hulk more than he loved her. She said it hurt when he cheated but she missed him.

“I’ve been weeping all day. The finality. It’s just shocking. We spent every minute together for so many years. I’ve known him since he was 28 yrs old! I was 22. I still love him. Even tho I never spoke or saw him, Nick did .. and Nick would tell me things and vice versa. Just news about life. I still felt .. although broken .. we still were a family. It’s so hard to know he’s just gone. I tried to stay strong for Nick .. but I’m melting down now. It’s very sad,” she continued.

Linda concluded with, “I love you Hulkster. You were my man. The only man for me. RIP.”

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online