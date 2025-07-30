Date and location announced for AEW Worlds End, Tony Khan conducting production meetings

– AEW Worlds End will take place Saturday December 27th at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois:

WORLDS END IS COMING TO CHICAGO! As first announced by AEW CEO + GM @TonyKhan on @Q101Chicago, #AEWWorldsEnd will be held at the @now_arena on Sat., 12/27! Tickets on sale 9/8! Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access, and for more information, go to… pic.twitter.com/7zNFouot0x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2025

– Tony Khan has been doing actual production meetings for a while now, getting the top agents, announcers, etc. all in a room together to go over things before the AEW shows.

(source: Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live)