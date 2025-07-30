Cody on AEW: “there’s clearly bad blood, but there’s also clearly respect”

Cody Rhodes opened up about why he left #AEW, making it clear that while “there’s clearly bad blood, but there’s also clearly respect, um, and love,” the situation became too personal to ignore. He explained that it wasn’t like WWE, a company that’s already established—”that’s the Yankees. That’s the flagship of it all.” If he felt like just a number there, he could live with it.

But AEW was different. Cody emphasized that AEW was something he helped create with close friends, so “feeling disrespected at something I built with my friends and with us that we built… I wouldn’t stand for it.” He shared how both he and Brandi felt underappreciated—”it was one of those where it was, I did way more here than you think. And you’re going to find out the moment I’m out the door.”

Still, Cody didn’t want revenge in the petty sense—”I don’t believe in like the cold hearted backstabby type of revenge. The greatest revenge on earth is success.” He truly believed in the potential of what he was building with the American Nightmare character and said, “we were sitting on something magic.” But ultimately, he made peace with moving on: “if I’m not going to do it in the house that I literally with Matt, Nick and Kenny built then buddy, I’m going elsewhere.”

