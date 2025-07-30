Brooke Hogan says she wasn’t invited to the Hogan tribute shows, Carlito on a possible WWE role

– Brooke Hogan claims (via her Instagram) she wasn’t invited by WWE to any of the Hulk Hogan tribute shows. This comes after she’s been receiving backlash on social media over not appearing on WWE television.

“For those of you giving me c—— for not attending my Dad’s tributes. WWE did not extend an invite.”

– Carlito (via @RefinItUp) believes he could have been used in a mouthpiece role for Spanish-speaking talent in WWE:

“Especially when they’re bringing in all these talents, Spanish-speaking talents that can’t talk. Why wouldn’t anybody bring me in to be their mouthpiece? I never understood that. Why would people (not) think of me? Plus, I can be a manager that can go too, you know? Get in the ring too or if you need the manager to get beat up or something.

I always thought, I can get these kids way, way… because the thing is, you gotta talk in this business. You gotta have a connection. So if you have someone to be the heater for ‘em, I mean, it just made perfect sense to me. Or maybe I’m being arrogant, I think I’m better than I am.”