7/30/25 AEW Dynamite Coverage

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone

—

The opening credits roll, and then Excalibur runs down tonight’s card before a video package for tonight’s match between Adam Page and Jon Moxley airs.

—

Match 1 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament – Quarterfinal Match

The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

Floyd puts Nick in a side-headlock and drops him with a shoulder tackle. Floyd follows with a hip-toss, and then the Outrunners double-team Nick for a bit. Matt comes in, but the Outrunners deliver a double back-body drop. The Outrunners deliver right hands in the corners, and then follow with Atomic Drops before sending the Bucks to the floor. The Bucks come back and slam the Outrunners into the apron before taking them down with dives through the ropes. The Bucks get Floyd back into the ring, and Matt tags in. The Bucks double-team Floyd and Matt goes for a suplex, but can’t lift Floyd and tags Nick back in.

Nick delivers shots to Floyd and tags Matt back in. Floyd comes back with a double suplex to the Bucks and tags in Magnum. Magnum delivers shots to the Bucks and follows with dropkicks. Magnum delivers a back elbow to Nick, but the Bucks come back and double-team him. The Bucks send Floyd to the floor and double-team Magnum again. Floyd gets dropped with a superkick on the outside, and the Bucks double-team Magnum once more. Nick dives onto Floyd on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Magnum sends Matt to the outside, but Nick sends him into the corner and spits on Floyd. Magnum comes back with a shot and goes for the tag, but Matt pulls Floyd off the apron. Matt takes Floyd down on the outside as Nick connects with a cross-body to Magnum for a two count. Nick slams Magnum down and tags in Matt. The Bucks deliver Risky Business and Matt goes for the cover, but Magnum kicks out at two. The Bucks go for Bang for Your Buck, but Magnum ducks under and tags in Floyd. Floyd delivers right hands to the Bucks and follows with scoop slams.

Floyd deliver back elbows in the corners and follows with a Northern Lights bomb to Matt. The Outrunners go for a double elbow drop, but Nick superkicks their hands apart. Floyd takes the Bucks down and the Outrunners go for Total Recall, but the Bucks counter with superkicks. Floyd comes back with a double clothesline and the Outrunner deliver the double elbow drop on Nick for a two count. Floyd tags in, but Nick low-bridges Magnum to the floor. The Bucks double-team Floyd and Nick dives onto Magnum. The Bucks double-team Floyd again and Matt goes for the cover, but Floyd kicks out at two.

Floyd ducks under Matt and Matt almost hits the referee, but Floyd rolls him up for a two count. Matt delivers a low-blow where the referee can’t see it, but Floyd counters a roll-up into a two count of his own. The Outrunners cause Matt and Nick to collide, and then deliver Total Recall to Matt. Floyd goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up at two. Floyd gets a roll-up for a two count as Nick pulls Magnum into the ring post. The Bucks come back and deliver the TK Driver to Floyd for the pin fall.

Winners: The Young Bucks

-After the match, the AEW Unified Champion, Kazuchika Okada, comes to the ring. Okada and the Bucks attack the Outrunners, but Swerve Strickland comes out, joined by Prince Nana, to make the save. The Bucks leave the ring, and the Outrunners and Strickland triple-team Okada. Floyd drops Okada with a back suplex and Strickland sets up for the House Call, but the Bucks pull Okada out of the ring. Strickland goes up top and delivers a Swerve Stomp to all three of them.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Mark Briscoe backstage. Briscoe asks if Renee knows where MJF is at, but Ricochet and the Gates of Agony interrupt him. Ricochet says Briscoe should be worried about him tonight instead and brings up their history at Revolution. Briscoe says he is a different man than he was at Revolution and he will whip Ricochet’s ass tonight. Briscoe goes back to MJF, but GOA interrupt him and Ricochet tells him he will see him later tonight.

—