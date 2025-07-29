WWE: Unreal now streaming on Netflix

All the five episodes of WWE: Unreal dropped on Netflix today, with every country which gets the streaming service having access to the show.

WWE: Unreal features 50-minute episodes titled New Era, Push, Worth The Wait, Heel Turn, and WrestleMania and involves WWE Superstars such as Triple H, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, Xavier Woods, and others.

The whole filming started from the Raw Netflix debut on January 6 up until WrestleMania 41.

The show lifts the curtain on the WWE creative room as they discuss storylines and finishes, putting a spotlight on the writers which bring you WWE television every week. It also has a lot of never-seen-before behind the scenes footage.

The series is produced by Omaha Productions, NFL Films, Skydance Sports, and WWE. Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, and Marc Pomarico are listed as executive producers, with Chris Weaver as director and Erik Powers as show runner.

WWE: UNREAL is now playing on Netflix #WWEOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ZRKk4xz3Q9 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 29, 2025

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online