WWE News and Notes

– Raw on July 21st did 2,700,000 global views.

– John Cena’s heel turn was mainly pitched by Bruce Prichard and Triple H. The Rock’s original pitch was Cody declining his offer and Kevin Owens winning the title. But everyone liked the Cena turn more & went with it.

– A pitch for Chelsea Green to win the women’s Royal Rumble by default by entering at #30 after everyone else had already been eliminated.

– Karrion Kross posts a message to all his fans after this week on RAW and says time is ticking. This comes as Kross and Scarlett’s WWE contracts are reportedly set to expire this August, with no new deal currently in place at this time.

