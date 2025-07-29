WWE News and Notes

– WWE Supershow Japan has been announced and will take place at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18:

– AJ Styles speaks on his appearance at TNA Slammiversary:

“Tonight was the perfect night for me. It was an opportunity for me to come and see the fans face to face, something I haven’t done in a really long time, and WWE said, ‘Yeah, sure. Go do that.’ You don’t see that every day.

I hope there’s something special as far as a match goes but I can’t promise that. I can’t promise you tomorrow what’s gonna happen to me. I can tell you this: I was very excited. Even I had the butterflies tonight.”

(source: Slammiversary: Fade to Black)

– Friday’s Smackdown, which featured the Hulk Hogan tribute, drew 1,707,000 viewers, up 161,000 viewers from the previous week. This was the most-watched episode of Smackdown since the April 18 edition. (thanks to Colin Vassallo)

– Stephanie Vaquer and Rhea Ripley: