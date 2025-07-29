WWE building massive stage for SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium

By
Colin Vassallo
-
0
267

WWE is building one of their massive stages for SummerSlam as production crew took over MetLife Stadium a couple of days ago to start assembling the set.

Photos from inside the stadium show a huge elevated platform built with a ramp coming up from the back, with several heavy machinery in place. Eight large vertical steel structures will support whatever the set will be.

Corner pillars will have to be used to support the canopy over the ring where the video screens will be installed but those are still not visible in the leaked photo.

WWE never used a WrestleMania-type set for SummerSlam since the show transitioned to a stadium in 2021.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here