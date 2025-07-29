WWE building massive stage for SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium

WWE is building one of their massive stages for SummerSlam as production crew took over MetLife Stadium a couple of days ago to start assembling the set.

Photos from inside the stadium show a huge elevated platform built with a ramp coming up from the back, with several heavy machinery in place. Eight large vertical steel structures will support whatever the set will be.

Corner pillars will have to be used to support the canopy over the ring where the video screens will be installed but those are still not visible in the leaked photo.

WWE never used a WrestleMania-type set for SummerSlam since the show transitioned to a stadium in 2021.

Construction underaway at Metlife Stadium for SummerSlam and guess what? we are getting a WrestleMania level stage and set up folks pic.twitter.com/GTdai0cEfI — Wrestle Court (@WrestleCourt) July 29, 2025

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online