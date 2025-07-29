Vince McMahon involved in a serious car crash, charged with reckless driving

– Vince McMahon was involved in a serious car accident in Westport while driving his 2024 Bentley. He rear-ended a 2023 BMW 430, causing both cars to crash into a wooden-beam guardrail. Debris from the collision struck a third vehicle, a southbound Ford Fusion. All drivers were wearing seatbelts, and airbags deployed in both the Bentley and BMW. All three vehicles were towed, and the guardrail sustained about 30 feet of damage. McMahon received a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely and is required to appear in court next month.

Source: TMZ