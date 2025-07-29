Update on Killer Kelly’s TNA contract, TNA star set to make a major announcement

– According to Fightful Select, Killer Kelly is currently bound by a contract with TNA that extends until the end of the year.

Initially scheduled to expire in August, her contract was lengthened due to her maternity leave. The report highlights that TNA plans to continue utilizing and promoting Kelly throughout this timeframe, suggesting the potential for both parties to negotiate a new agreement.

However, it remains unclear if Kelly has any interest in joining another wrestling promotion or if other organizations are actively pursuing her talents.

– Announced for this week’s TNA Impact:

This Thursday, I will be making a major announcement about my career. It’s time. https://t.co/6OvHK4tSdr — Sami Callihan (@TheSamiCallihan) July 29, 2025